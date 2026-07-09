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TEEN RAPIST Morecambe Man Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Rape After Teen’s Escape

Morecambe Man Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Rape After Teen’s Escape

A 38-year-old man with no fixed address has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after attempting to rape a teenage girl inside a Morecambe property last October. Florin Panainte was convicted at Preston Crown Court following a swift police response and the victim’s quick thinking.

Teens Brave Escape

The teenager’s courage prevented the attack from being completed. After fleeing the property, she immediately informed her family, who contacted police. This led to Panainte’s arrest the same day in Morecambe.

Harsh Prison Sentence

On 26 June 2026, Panainte received a nine-year prison term, plus a five-year extended licence. Additionally, he was given a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a 20-year restraining order, highlighting the lasting risk he poses to women and girls.

Police Praise Victim

Detective Constable Sam Ripley of Lancaster CID’s Child Protection Team said: “The bravery shown by this young victim directly prevented this crime from becoming even more serious. Her courage in coming forward allowed us to act quickly and ensure Panainte was arrested the same day.”

Long-term Monitoring

Under the Sexual Harm Prevention Order, Panainte will be closely monitored and remain under supervision for 20 years after release. The court order bars him from contacting the victim or engaging in behaviours that might place others at risk.

Support For Survivors

Lancashire Police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting women and girls from sexual violence and encouraged anyone affected by similar crimes to seek support and report incidents to help bring offenders to justice.

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