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CHURCH VINDICATION Rev Dr Bernard Randall Cleared After Seven-Year Church of England Gender Sermon Dispute

Rev Dr Bernard Randall Cleared After Seven-Year Church of England Gender Sermon Dispute

Rev Dr Bernard Randall has been fully cleared following a seven-year battle after being dismissed from his role as chaplain at Trent College, Derbyshire, over a controversial 2018 sermon on gender identity. An independent safeguarding review found no evidence of harm from his sermon, while a separate legal settlement with the school has now brought the long-running dispute to an end.

The 2018 School Sermon Clash

The row began when the Christian chaplain raised concerns about a gender identity curriculum introduced by Trent College, backed by the group Educate and Celebrate. Randall questioned the appropriateness of the material, which was rolled out across all year groups despite his protests. In June 2019, he delivered a sermon titled “Competing Ideologies” reflecting Church of England doctrine, which triggered swift backlash.

Prevent Referral And Blacklisting

The school reported Randall to the government’s Prevent counter-extremism programme without his knowledge, accusing him of “religious extremism.” Though cleared by both Prevent and local safeguarding officers, he was dismissed for alleged gross misconduct. Following a restricted return and eventual redundancy, he was blacklisted by the Diocese of Derby as a safeguarding risk despite no complaints against him.

Church Missteps And Legal Battles

Randall filed misconduct complaints against Bishop Libby Lane, whose handling was later ruled “highly unsatisfactory” by Church tribunals. Meanwhile, the employment tribunal that originally ruled against Randall was found to have concealed bias after one panel member’s anti-Christian social media posts emerged. His appeal in 2025 led to the ruling that the original decision was unsafe, resulting in a fresh trial and a £20,000 cost order against Trent College.

Educate And Celebrate Fallout

The group at the centre of the controversy, Educate and Celebrate, collapsed amid scandal, including the imprisonment of a patron for serious child sex offences. Neither the collapse nor the clearance of Randall by the Teaching Regulation Agency or Disclosure and Barring Service led to his reinstatement by the Church at that time.

Vindication And Future Prospects

An independent safeguarding review commissioned by the Diocese of London concluded there was no substantiated harm from Randall’s sermons and recommended his safeguarding file be closed. While Randall has completed mandatory safeguarding training and is now eligible to minister again, the Diocese of Derby has yet to facilitate his full return.

“Seven years have been taken from me for doing my duty as a CofE chaplain in a school with a CofE ethos,” Randall said. “No minister, teacher or chaplain should be punished for upholding Christian teaching in a Christian setting.”

Christian Legal Centre CEO Andrea Williams described the case as “one of the most extraordinary and disturbing” they have supported, calling for the Church of England to recognise Randall’s wrongful treatment and to ensure it never happens again.

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