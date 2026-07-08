HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

Earlier today, police and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of smoke coming from an HGV trailer travelling northbound on the A34 just north of Wash Common. The trailer, carrying around 14 tonnes of household waste, caught fire while parked in a layby, prompting a temporary carriageway closure to safeguard passing motorists.

Firefighters Contain Blaze

Fire crews worked swiftly to bring the waste fire under control. The use of thermal imaging via the police drone team helped identify hotspots inside the trailer, ensuring a thorough extinguishment of the flames.

Road Closures And Safety Measures

To reduce risk to motorists, the northbound carriageway was temporarily closed while emergency services tackled the fire. Motorists were thanked for their patience and understanding during the disruption.

Ongoing Investigations

After the fire was extinguished, the scene was handed over to National Highways. The waste management company involved will conduct further investigations. Fires of this nature are often linked to discarded lithium batteries, which pose serious safety risks if disposed of incorrectly.

Safe Disposal Warning

Authorities emphasised the importance of recycling all batteries and electrical items safely to prevent such dangerous fires. Improperly discarded lithium batteries remain a common cause of waste-related fires.