Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

A violent abuser from Rochester who tried to dodge arrest by hiding inside a fridge has been jailed. Dean Foord, 33, was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court after his victim reported six months of coercive control, physical assaults, and threats.

Prolonged Control And Abuse

Over half a year, Foord controlled the victim’s social media, isolated her from friends and family, and only allowed her out of the house with his permission. He forced her to perform degrading acts, including barking like a dog to be released from a locked room.

Violence And Intimidation

Foord subjected the victim to violent attacks, including dragging her by the neck, pushing her to the floor, and banging her head against the ground. He threatened her life with a knife and intimidated neighbours by smashing a brick through a window.

Financial Exploitation And Drug Use

He spent all her money on gambling, drugs and alcohol, forcing her to sell phones to clear his drug debts. Police found Foord in possession of cocaine when arrested in December 2025.

Fridge Hideout Foiled

Attempting to evade arrest, Foord hid in a fridge during a police search but was caught and taken into custody. PC George Fisher said, “There are no hiding places for offenders like Foord. We will track them down and bring them to justice.”

Justice Served

Foord was found guilty of actual bodily harm, criminal damage, threats to kill, common assault, controlling and coercive behaviour, and possession of a class A drug. He received a three-year jail sentence on 30 June 2026.