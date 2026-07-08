Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

A Zimbabwean man, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, also known as Mark, is the suspect on the run after the bodies of his wife and two daughters were found in a property in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, earlier this week. Bedfordshire Police discovered the bodies of 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and his daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, on Monday after forcing entry into the Carnoustie Drive home. Officers believe the three were murdered and have confirmed that Tshuma fled the UK via Heathrow Airport over the weekend, likely travelling to Zimbabwe with a British passport.

Suspect Flees Country

Detective Inspector Lee Martin revealed the investigation is ongoing with multiple lines of inquiry. He urged Tshuma to surrender, stating that police are cooperating with national and international agencies to track him down. “Mark has left the country and is believed to be in Zimbabwe,” Martin said. “We appeal to him to hand himself in immediately.”

Police Appeal For Public Help

Bedfordshire Police released CCTV footage of Tshuma before his departure and warned of the severe impact the incident has had on the victims’ loved ones. With no indication of wider public risk, police increased their presence in the local area to support the community and the complex inquiry.

Community In Shock

Locals expressed deep sorrow and disbelief that such a tragedy occurred in their otherwise peaceful neighbourhood. Tributes were left outside the family home, with one mourner describing Nothabo Zandile Tshuma as a “gracious mother” and recalling the community’s shock at the devastating events.

Ongoing Investigation

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “This is a deeply distressing incident, and while there is no wider threat, we will maintain increased police presence to reassure local residents.” The force continues to appeal for any information that may aid in locating the suspect and advancing the investigation.