Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

Around 40 firefighters battled a large heathland blaze across 50 acres in Weeley, Essex, on Thursday afternoon, forcing the closure of the A133 to keep the public safe and aid emergency efforts.

Firefighters Tackle Vast Blaze

Eight fire crews worked tirelessly to control a fire that spread over three fields, covering an area the size of nearly 40 football pitches. Their swift action prevented the flames from extending further into the surrounding heathland.

A133 Road Reopening Soon

During the operation, the A133 was closed in both directions as a safety measure. Group Manager Dan Wastell confirmed that the fire is now out, with the busy road expected to reopen shortly.

Cause Of Fire Unknown

Despite extensive efforts, firefighters were unable to determine the fire’s cause. Teams will remain onsite monitoring hotspots within a nearby wooded area to prevent any flare-ups.

Fire Service Praises Crew Efforts

“Crews, both wholetime and on-call colleagues, have worked brilliantly this afternoon to get the fire under control,” said Group Manager Dan Wastell. “Thanks for everyone’s patience while we dealt with this incident.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes until the A133 fully reopens.