South Farm Maize Maze Returns to Rodmell East Sussex Summer 2026

Families across East Sussex can get ready for an outdoor adventure as South Farm’s Giant Maize Maze reopens at Rodmell this summer on Thursday, 23 July 2026. Covering seven acres, this year’s maze offers hidden game boards and a viewing point with stunning views over the South Downs National Park.

New Design Unveiled

After weeks of careful planning and growing, the popular South Farm maze returns with a fresh layout for 2026. Situated at Cricketing Bottom on the South Downs Way, the maze invites all ages to explore from 10am to 5pm, Thursday through Sunday, until 6 September.

Tickets And Admission

Entry costs £9 per person, with a family ticket for four available at £34. Children under three enter free. To guarantee a spot, advance booking is recommended through the official South Farm website. Visitors are advised to wear suitable footwear given varying ground conditions.

Supporting Local Farmers

A portion of this year’s maze profits will be donated to the East Sussex Farmers’ Benevolent Fund, providing support to the local farming community in need.

Day Out In Sussex Countryside

Set on a working family farm with British Friesian dairy cows, beef cattle, and sheep, South Farm combines outdoor fun with spectacular countryside views, making it a top summer destination for families across Sussex.