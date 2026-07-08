Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

A teenager has died and another has been seriously injured following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A134 between Stradsett and Shouldham Thorpe in Norfolk on Monday morning, July 6, 2026. Norfolk Police and emergency services responded to the collision involving a silver Citroen C3 and a Mercedes-Benz lorry at around 9:55am, closing the road until 4:15pm to manage the scene and investigation.

Fatal Impact On A134

The young driver of the Citroen tragically died at the scene, while his teenage passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The lorry driver sustained minor injuries and was treated as a precaution.

Emergency Response And Road Closure

Police closed the Lynn Road stretch where the crash occurred to allow emergency crews to work safely. The road reopened late afternoon after all necessary examinations and clearances were completed.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles prior to the incident to come forward. Officers are particularly interested in any dashcam footage or eyewitness accounts to assist with their investigation.

How To Help

Those with information are urged to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 36/49264/26 through official channels. Public assistance is key in piecing together the events leading to this tragic collision.