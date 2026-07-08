Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

A teenager has died and another has been seriously injured following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A134 between Stradsett and Shouldham Thorpe in Norfolk on Monday morning, July 6, 2026. Norfolk Police and emergency services responded to the collision involving a silver Citroen C3 and a Mercedes-Benz lorry at around 9:55am, closing the road until 4:15pm to manage the scene and investigation.

Fatal Impact On A134

The young driver of the Citroen tragically died at the scene, while his teenage passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The lorry driver sustained minor injuries and was treated as a precaution.

Emergency Response And Road Closure

Police closed the Lynn Road stretch where the crash occurred to allow emergency crews to work safely. The road reopened late afternoon after all necessary examinations and clearances were completed.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles prior to the incident to come forward. Officers are particularly interested in any dashcam footage or eyewitness accounts to assist with their investigation.

How To Help

Those with information are urged to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 36/49264/26 through official channels. Public assistance is key in piecing together the events leading to this tragic collision.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
UKHSA Issues Amber Heat Health Alert for Thames Valley Until July 12

HEART ALERT UKHSA Issues Amber Heat Health Alert for Thames Valley Until July 12

UK News
Van Fire Blocks Layhams Road and The Lanes in New Addington

FIRE ALERT Van Fire Blocks Layhams Road and The Lanes in New Addington

UK News
Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

RAPE PROBE Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

UK News
Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

PRISON MESSAGE Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

UK News
Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

TEEN ARREST Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

UK News

SOCIAL MEDIA F Two Men Convicted for Murder of 18-Year-Old Keanu Harker in Enfield

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

UK News
A casino in your pocket: how the smartphone became the decade’s leading gaming device

A casino in your pocket: how the smartphone became the decade’s leading gaming device

UK News
Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Release CCTV Image in Search for Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris

FIND HER Police Release CCTV Image in Search for Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image in Search for Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris

Police Release CCTV Image in Search for Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

POLICE APPEAL Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

FAST RESPONCE Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wakefield Officers Honoured in Parliament for Tackling ASB

POLICE PRAISE Wakefield Officers Honoured in Parliament for Tackling ASB

UK News
Wakefield Officers Honoured in Parliament for Tackling ASB

Wakefield Officers Honoured in Parliament for Tackling ASB

UK News
France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

RACISM ROW France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

UK News
France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

UK News
Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

CHURCH CONTROVERSY Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

UK News
Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

UK News
Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

MANHUNT Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

MAJOR BLAZE Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Watch Live