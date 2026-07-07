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COURT SENTANCE Erith Man Jailed for Threatening Text Message in Bromley

Erith Man Jailed for Threatening Text Message in Bromley

Mitchell Mills, 30, from Erith, has been sentenced to ten weeks in prison after pleading guilty to sending a threatening message in Bromley on June 28. The offence, classed as domestic violence, was committed while Mills was on licence. Bromley magistrates ruled the threat posed a serious risk, justifying a custodial sentence.

Serious Domestic Threat

The message sent by Mills was deemed threatening enough to cause serious harm, leading to his arrest and subsequent charge. The court highlighted the domestic violence context as a key aggravating factor.

Custodial Sentence Reduced

Initially sentenced to 15 weeks imprisonment, the term was reduced to ten weeks in recognition of Mills’ early guilty plea. Judges emphasised the gravity of the offence and the need for a prison sentence.

Restraining Order Issued

Along with his prison term, Mills has been placed under a restraining order to protect the victim from further harassment or intimidation.

Risk To Victim Confirmed

At an earlier hearing in Bromley Magistrates’ Court, Mills was remanded in custody after judges determined he posed a continuing risk of injury or fear of injury to the victim. His guilty plea was entered promptly on June 29, leading to the expedited sentencing on July 6.

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