Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

Joshua McBride, 18, died at hospital on 4 July following a motorcycle accident in Halifax. The incident occurred on Burnley Road in Luddendenfoot at approximately 7:08pm on 16 June. West Yorkshire Police‘s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating and appealing for witnesses or footage.

Family Tribute

Found Dead Near Poynton Station" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/uk-news/joshua-myers-tribute-railway-track-death-poynton-july-2025/">Joshua’s family described him as kind, caring, and polite, saying: “Joshua was only 18 when he was taken away from his family and friends. Joshua’s baby will always know who his daddy was and how much he was loved. Rest in peace to our star in the sky.”

Accident Details

Joshua was riding a 14-plate SYM 125 motorcycle when he came off the bike. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident.

Family Tributejoshua Collision

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have relevant footage. Witnesses are urged to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the LiveChat on their website, quoting reference 1483 of 16 June.