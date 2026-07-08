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FIRE ALERT Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

  East Sussex and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services battled a grass and tree fire near Ashdown Forest Centre car park on Colmans Hatch Road on Wednesday, 8 July 2026. The blaze, covering around 70 square metres of smouldering vegetation, was reported at 9.51am, prompting an urgent response to protect the popular countryside area amid ongoing hot weather.

Rapid Fire Response

Firefighters deployed four-wheel-drive vehicles and water jets to bring the fire under control. While crews from West Sussex left by early afternoon, an East Sussex team stayed behind to dampen hotspots and ensure the fire was fully extinguished, with no injuries reported.

Heatwave Sparks Safety Warnings

Emergency services have urged the public to take heightened precautions during the current dry spell. They warned that careless actions, such as dropping cigarettes or leaving barbecues unattended, could spark further wildfires in sensitive areas like Ashdown Forest.

Crucial Public Safety Advice

  • Do not discard cigarettes or burning materials onto dry grass or vegetation.
  • Keep children away from matches and lighters.
  • Use barbecues only in designated spots; avoid placing them directly on the ground.
  • Avoid campfires, fireworks, and paper lanterns during dry weather.
  • Ensure barbecues and campfires are fully extinguished and never left unattended.
  • Dispose of glass bottles responsibly to prevent sun-magnified fire risks.

Preventing Wildfires

Fire crews emphasised that even small precautions can prevent potentially devastating fires during periods of prolonged dry heat, protecting Ashdown Forest’s wildlife and visitors alike.

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