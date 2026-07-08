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CAR THEFT Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

Two 19-year-old men have been jailed after a series of high-value car thefts and home burglaries across north and east Kent. Between 17 February and 10 March 2026, Ben Aspinall and Jonathan Dehaviland targeted six homes in Cliffe, Whitstable, Woodchurch, and Faversham, stealing car keys and valuables before making off with vehicles including BMWs, a Volvo, and a Mercedes.

Multiple Burglaries Across Kent

The pair broke into homes to steal car keys, watches, handbags, and game consoles. Their actions caused both financial damage and a loss of security for the victims in the affected towns.

Police Arrest After Key Evidence

The suspects were arrested on 10 March 2026. The stolen Mercedes was discovered near Dehaviland’s home in Tamar Drive, Strood, along with the keys inside the property, which proved critical in the investigation.

Court Hearings And Sentencing

Both men pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on 20 April. On 3 July 2026, Dehaviland was sentenced to five years and three months, while Aspinall received four years and one month for multiple burglaries and car thefts.

Detective’s Statement

Detective Constable Daniel Bister said: “These two men corrupted the sanctity of several people’s homes, leading not only to financial loss but a loss of the feeling of security. Their brazen crimes were spread across the county, highlighting their confidence in not being caught. Of course, they were and now face years behind bars. We hope this sentence brings their victims some sense of justice.”

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