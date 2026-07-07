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BYELECTION FALLOUT Labour and Tories Boycott Clacton By-Election as Farage Faces Scrutiny

Labour and Tories Boycott Clacton By-Election as Farage Faces Scrutiny

Labour and the Conservative Party have confirmed they will not contest the Clacton by-election triggered by Nigel Farage’s resignation as MP amid ongoing allegations over his £5 million donation from crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne. The decision came on Tuesday, with both parties accusing Farage of trying to distract from investigations into his financial conduct.

Conservative Statement

On Tuesday afternoon, Conservative Minister Kemi Badenoch condemned Farage for “running away from scrutiny,” stating the party would instead contest a potential second by-election if Farage is found to have breached parliamentary standards. Badenoch described the initial by-election as “fake” and a distraction from the ongoing investigation.

Labours Reaction

A Labour spokesperson called the situation a “sleaze scandal,” accusing Farage of attempting to “desperately change the subject.” Chair of the Labour Party Anna Turley labelled the by-election as a “pantomime” and refused to participate in what she called Farage’s “distraction techniques”.

Farage’s Resignation And Intentions

Farage shocked political circles by resigning as Clacton MP, calling the forthcoming by-election a “people versus establishment” battle. Declaring his intention to stand again, he said the contest would allow voters to reject the establishment and address what he sees as unfair scrutiny over his finances.

Prime Minister’s Criticism

The Prime Minister criticised Farage’s move as a “desperate stunt,” emphasising that politics should focus on improving lives rather than personal gain. Badenoch echoed this, highlighting the importance of unity and sensible policies rather than “throwing random by-elections out because we’re having a hissy fit.”

Ongoing Investigation

Parliamentary standards are currently examining Farage’s financial affairs following the controversial donation. Both main parties have urged the investigation to be allowed to conclude without interference, signalling clear intent to contest further electoral action only if official findings warrant it.

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