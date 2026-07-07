HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

Courtney Harrison, 27, an admin staff member at HMP Moorland near Doncaster, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment after admitting misconduct and unauthorised access to prisoner records in 2023. She shared confidential inmate information relating to George Tunney with a friend connected to him. Tunney used this data to abscond and remained on the run for weeks before being recaptured in southern England.

Data Leak Linked To Prison

Although the judge found no direct evidence that Harrison’s disclosures directly enabled Tunney’s escape, the breach exposed significant flaws in how sensitive prisoner data is protected at the facility. Tunney’s disappearance revealed vulnerabilities in the prison’s internal security controls.

Unauthorised Access To High-profile Files

The court heard Harrison unlawfully accessed files on infamous criminals such as Lucy Letby, Harold Shipman, and Rose West. This improper browsing breached strict data confidentiality protocols and raised further security concerns.

Judges Strong Accountability Message

Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson, acknowledged Harrison’s youth and the influence of a trusted friend she described as “a sister.” Nonetheless, he stressed the seriousness of her criminal misconduct: “Good people on occasions commit wrongs, and the wrongs you committed were criminal and they were serious.”