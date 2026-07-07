Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PRISON SCANDAL HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

Courtney Harrison, 27, an admin staff member at HMP Moorland near Doncaster, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment after admitting misconduct and unauthorised access to prisoner records in 2023. She shared confidential inmate information relating to George Tunney with a friend connected to him. Tunney used this data to abscond and remained on the run for weeks before being recaptured in southern England.

Data Leak Linked To Prison

Although the judge found no direct evidence that Harrison’s disclosures directly enabled Tunney’s escape, the breach exposed significant flaws in how sensitive prisoner data is protected at the facility. Tunney’s disappearance revealed vulnerabilities in the prison’s internal security controls.

Unauthorised Access To High-profile Files

The court heard Harrison unlawfully accessed files on infamous criminals such as Lucy Letby, Harold Shipman, and Rose West. This improper browsing breached strict data confidentiality protocols and raised further security concerns.

Judges Strong Accountability Message

Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson, acknowledged Harrison’s youth and the influence of a trusted friend she described as “a sister.” Nonetheless, he stressed the seriousness of her criminal misconduct: “Good people on occasions commit wrongs, and the wrongs you committed were criminal and they were serious.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Van Fire Blocks Layhams Road and The Lanes in New Addington

FIRE ALERT Van Fire Blocks Layhams Road and The Lanes in New Addington

UK News
Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

RAPE PROBE Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

UK News
Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

PRISON MESSAGE Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

UK News
Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

TEEN ARREST Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

UK News

SOCIAL MEDIA F Two Men Convicted for Murder of 18-Year-Old Keanu Harker in Enfield

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

UK News
A casino in your pocket: how the smartphone became the decade’s leading gaming device

A casino in your pocket: how the smartphone became the decade’s leading gaming device

UK News
Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

UK News
Brighton World Naked Bike Ride Rescheduled for 12 September 2026

RIDE RESCHEDULDED Brighton World Naked Bike Ride Rescheduled for 12 September 2026

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

POLICE APPEAL Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

Sussex Police Seek Men Over Eastbourne Violent Robbery and Car Theft

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

FAST RESPONCE Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

UK News
Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

TV CONTROVERSY Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

UK News
Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

RACISM ROW France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

UK News
France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

France Probes Paraguay Senator Over Racist Mbappe Comments

UK News
Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

CHURCH CONTROVERSY Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

UK News
Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

UK News
Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

UK News
Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

MANHUNT Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

MAJOR BLAZE Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

BRING HER HOME Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
Watch Live