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BRING HER HOME Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

  Police in Havering have launched an urgent appeal to find Cherrie, a 39-year-old woman missing since Sunday, 5 July, last seen in the Rainham area of east London. Authorities fear for her welfare and believe she may be travelling in a white MG.

Growing Concern For Cherrie

Officers say they are increasingly worried about Cherrie’s safety and are calling on the public to report any sightings immediately. The search is intensifying as time passes without contact.

Vehicle Details Released

Investigators have asked anyone who may have seen a white MG, potentially connected to Cherrie’s disappearance, to come forward with information to aid the search.

Public Urged To Check Footage

Police request that local residents review any doorbell, dashcam, or CCTV footage captured in Rainham since Sunday, which might help track Cherrie’s movements before she went missing.

How To Help Find Cherrie

If you have any information about Cherrie’s whereabouts or believe you have seen her or the vehicle, contact the police immediately. Call 101 quoting reference 01/7782616/26. If the sighting is occurring at the time of your call, dial 999. Information can also be reported via the police online channels using the same reference number.

“We are very concerned for Cherrie,” Havering Police said in their public appeal.

This is a developing story. Updates will be published as more information becomes available.

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