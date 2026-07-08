Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

The M23 motorway remains closed southbound between Junction 8 near Merstham and Junction 10 at Crawley following a fatal single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Wednesday, 8 July. Emergency services responded shortly after 1am near Junction 9. Sussex Police and National Highways confirmed the motorway closure will continue as forensic investigations proceed, with no reopening time confirmed.

Extended Road Closure

The motorway was initially shut between Junction 9 and Junction 10 but was later extended north to Junction 8 close to the M25 roundabout. This expanded closure allows emergency crews and collision investigators space to complete their examination of the scene.

Traffic Diversions In Place

Motorists are being diverted via the A22 and A264. Drivers are instructed to leave the M25 at Junction 6, travel southbound on the A22 through South Godstone and Blindley Heath, then take the A264 at Felbridge towards Crawley and Gatwick Airport, rejoining the M23 at Junction 10.

Delays Impact Gatwick Travel

Those travelling to London Gatwick Airport are warned of significant disruption and urged to allow extra travel time or consider alternative routes. Long delays are expected throughout the morning rush.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Sussex Police continue to manage the scene and have appealed for witnesses. Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to email with details, quoting Operation Oakcross. Motorists are advised to avoid the affected stretch of the M23 where possible and to check live traffic updates before planning their journey.