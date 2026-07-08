Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

A driver has been jailed for causing the death of pedestrian Benjamin Allen, 27, in a hit-and-run on Station Road, Cliffe. The crash happened at around 2.10am on 18 December 2021. Kent Police arrested Jordan Bannon, 33, after discovering a damaged Volkswagen Scirocco linked to the collision, which he failed to stop for. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Police Find Key Evidence
Officers searching the village found car parts at the scene matching Bannon’s grey Volkswagen Scirocco outside his Church Street home. Entry was forced at the address, and Bannon was arrested at 5.05am after he was found asleep.
Trial And Conviction
Bannon denied causing death by careless driving and driving while unlicensed at Maidstone Crown Court. However, a jury found him guilty in March 2026.
Sentencing And Driving Ban
On 23 June 2026, Bannon was sentenced to 20 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years, with an extended retest required before he can regain his licence.
Detectives Statement
“This tragic loss could have been avoided had Bannon paid due care and attention,” said Detective Constable Kayleigh Archer. “His decision to drive that night cut an innocent life short and devastated the victim’s family and local community. His failure to stop showed a complete lack of humanity and remorse. “While nothing can undo the damage, we hope this sentence brings some closure and justice to those affected.”