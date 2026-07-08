Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

A driver has been jailed for causing the death of pedestrian Benjamin Allen, 27, in a hit-and-run on Station Road, Cliffe. The crash happened at around 2.10am on 18 December 2021. Kent Police arrested Jordan Bannon, 33, after discovering a damaged Volkswagen Scirocco linked to the collision, which he failed to stop for. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police Find Key Evidence

Officers searching the village found car parts at the scene matching Bannon’s grey Volkswagen Scirocco outside his Church Street home. Entry was forced at the address, and Bannon was arrested at 5.05am after he was found asleep.

Trial And Conviction

Bannon denied causing death by careless driving and driving while unlicensed at Maidstone Crown Court. However, a jury found him guilty in March 2026.

Sentencing And Driving Ban

On 23 June 2026, Bannon was sentenced to 20 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years, with an extended retest required before he can regain his licence.

Detectives Statement