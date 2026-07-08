Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

A neo-Nazi extremist from Essex has been sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison for plotting a mass shooting while working at a Tesco store. Alfie Coleman, 22, was caught in an MI5 sting operation after attempting to buy a Makarov semi-automatic pistol, magazines, and ammunition, with plans targeting customers and colleagues.

Terror Plot Uncovered

Coleman, originally from Great Notley, had created a “kill list” naming staff and shoppers he labelled as “race traitors” due to their partners’ ethnicities. The list included vehicle details and descriptions, revealing a disturbing right-wing extremist mindset.

Undercover Mi5 Sting

For months, Coleman communicated with undercover MI5 agents on encrypted messaging apps, attempting to purchase weapons for a mass shooting, possibly targeting mosques. Police arrested him in a Morrisons car park in Stratford on September 29, 2023, where he was caught with a deactivated pistol.

Virulent Racism Exposed

During sentencing, Judge Richard Marks KC described Coleman’s views as “virulently racist” and called him a “dangerous offender.” Coleman claimed his extreme views were mere fantasies without real intent to attack, but the court rejected this defence.

Guilty Verdict And Sentence

Coleman pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a prohibited firearm, ammunition, and multiple counts of possessing material useful for terrorism. After a retrial, he was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism and received a sentence including an extended licence period.