Byron Cole Found Guilty of Croydon Murder and Firearm Charges

Byron Cole, 40, from Lambeth, has been found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Anthony Morrison in Croydon following a Met Police investigation. The fatal shooting occurred on 19 June 2025 during a wake on Imperial Way, prompting a thorough homicide probe by specialist detectives.

Fatal Shooting At Wake

Anthony Morrison suffered gunshot wounds at around 5.05pm while attending a wake in Croydon. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and police, responded swiftly, but Mr Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been supported by specialist officers since.

Three-day Manhunt

Cole was arrested after an intensive three-day search. Specialist teams found a firearm hidden behind brickwork in a communal area near Cole’s home. Forensic experts identified Cole’s DNA on the weapon, which was separate from the gun used in the murder.

Detailed Police Inquiry

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command built a strong case showing Cole’s movements post-murder, including efforts to disguise himself and discard evidence. This investigation culminated in the conviction for murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Awaiting Sentencing

A sentencing hearing date for Byron Cole has yet to be announced as the court prepares to finalise the case.