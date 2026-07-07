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URGENT FUNDRAISER British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

A 20-year-old British man is fighting for his life in an Athens hospital after suffering a serious brain injury in a quad bike accident while on holiday with friends in Greece. Bradley Belhomme remains on life support as his family launches a desperate fundraising appeal to cover medical and travel costs to bring him back to Salford, UK.

Fundraising Effort Underway

Bradley’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise £26,000 for his treatment and repatriation. So far, more than £20,800 has been donated, showing strong community support during this critical time.

Family Appeals For Support

Angela Potter, who launched the appeal, expressed the family’s urgent need for help: “Bradley is currently on life support in Athens with a serious brain injury. After a serious collision on a quad while enjoying his holiday with friends, we are reaching out for any help you can and would be grateful for any donations you can possibly give.”

Community Rallying Around Bradley

In a recent update, Angela thanked donors for their generosity: “Thank you for all your donations; you’ve all been amazing. Let’s keep it going and keep sharing to bring Bradley home. Once again, thank you to all you amazing people.” This tragic incident highlights the risks involved with recreational quad biking abroad and the importance of community support in times of crisis.

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