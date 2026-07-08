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HEAT WARNING Swindon School Cancels Detentions and Closes Early Due to Heatwave

Swindon School Cancels Detentions and Closes Early Due to Heatwave

A Swindon school, Dorcan Academy, has cancelled all detentions and announced an early finish on Friday 10 July as soaring temperatures threaten Wiltshire. The decision follows guidance from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and ongoing weather monitoring amid an amber heat-health alert for the South West.

Detentions Axed For Safety

In a statement to parents, Dorcan Academy confirmed that all detentions will be suspended for the rest of the week due to forecast high temperatures. Pupils will follow an adjusted timetable with five shortened lessons and finish early at 1.00pm on Friday, with additional learning to be completed at home.

UKHSA Issues Heat Alert

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat-health alert warning that sustained warm weather may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, urged the public to take sensible precautions.

Advice For Students And Families

The school urged pupils to bring water, apply sunscreen before school, and stay in shaded areas during breaks. Dr Sousa emphasised the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding sun exposure during peak heat hours, and checking on vulnerable friends and family.

Preparing For Extreme Temperatures

While the current forecast does not expect impacts as severe as the recent June heatwave, older adults and those with pre-existing conditions remain at risk. Dorcan Academy’s early closure and cancellation of detentions reflect a wider effort to protect health during the heatwave.

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