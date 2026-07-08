£30K MoJ Yoga Contract for Prisoners Sparks Tory Backlash Amid Violence Crisis

The Ministry of Justice has awarded a £30,000 contract to the Prison Yoga Project UK to train trauma-informed yoga instructors for prisoners across selected jails in England and Wales. This move aims to reduce violence linked to drug and alcohol abuse but has sparked fierce criticism from Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith and former Met detective Peter Bleksley, amid rising overcrowding and assaults in the prison estate.

Contract Sparks Political Fury

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith condemned the scheme as “the absolute definition of woke,” insisting prisons are not for wellness activities. He said, “Money should not be being spent on this sort of stuff. Prisoners go to prison because they have committed a crime and they pay their penalty while there.”

Ex-Met Officer Slams Spending

Veteran former Metropolitan Police detective Peter Bleksley slammed the £30,000 cost, pointing to larger systemic issues such as overcrowding, rampant drug smuggling, and assaults on staff. He argued funds would be better used elsewhere, stating the prison service could find “better uses of thirty grand, rather than teaching criminals how to cross their legs.”

Yoga Project Defends Approach

The Prison Yoga Project UK stresses its focus on trauma-informed care, aiming to shift from punishment to healing-centred methods. The charity describes the programme as helping offenders regulate emotions and reduce aggression. One prisoner testified, “During the yoga class, it becomes completely silent and calm. It’s like I go into ‘another mode’… and truly land in myself.”

Prison Violence And Overcrowding Crisis

This initiative comes amid alarming prison conditions, with inspections revealing high violence and drug use at facilities like HMP Leicester. The Prison Officers’ Association reports 85% of officers feel understaffed to maintain safety, while nearly three-quarters of prisons are overcrowded according to Prison Reform Trust data.

Prison Service Backs Programme

A Prison Service spokesperson defended the contract, describing it as a limited pilot targeting prisoners whose crimes are often linked to substance abuse. They said the yoga training is “proven to help control their behaviour to reduce violence and keep staff safe.”