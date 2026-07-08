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POLICE APPEAL Man in 50s Dies in Four-Vehicle Crash on A287 Near Crondall

Man in 50s Dies in Four-Vehicle Crash on A287 Near Crondall

Hampshire Police have launched a witness appeal after a fatal collision involving two motorcycles, a car, and a motorhome on the A287 Farnham Road near Crondall between Hook and Aldershot on the evening of Saturday 4 July. Emergency services were called at 7.42pm to the four-vehicle crash that left a man in his 50s from Thames Ditton, Surrey, dead at the scene. A second motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

Fatal Collision On A287

The incident involved two Harley Davidson motorbikes, a BMW X3 car, and an LDV Maxus motorhome van. Three vehicles were travelling eastbound with the motorhome heading westbound at the time of the crash between Calf Lane and Chalky Lane junctions.

Victim Identified And Family Support

The deceased motorcyclist, a Surrey man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hampshire Police have confirmed his family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Serious Injuries And Hospital Treatment

The second motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Farnham, sustained serious injuries. Paramedics took him to Southampton General Hospital where he remains under care.

Arrests Made And Investigations Underway

  • The BMW X3 driver from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving under the influence of drugs but has been released under investigation.
  • The driver of the LDV Maxus was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury and death by dangerous driving and is also released under investigation pending inquiries.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

“We are investigating a collision where a motorcyclist has sadly lost their life. We urge anyone with dash cam footage or witnesses to come forward,” said Detective Sergeant Edward Crofts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “Our thoughts remain with the families affected by this tragic incident.”

If you witnessed the crash or have dash cam footage, please contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 44260318343.

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