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MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE Ruth Ellis Granted Conditional Pardon as Last Woman Hanged in UK

Ruth Ellis Granted Conditional Pardon as Last Woman Hanged in UK

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy announced in the House of Commons that Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in the United Kingdom, will receive a conditional pardon. Ellis was executed in 1955 for the murder of David Blakely in Hampstead, London, a case now recognised as a profound miscarriage of justice involving sustained domestic abuse.

Historic Pardon Announcement

Speaking on Wednesday at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Lammy revealed that King Charles has accepted the advice to grant Ellis a conditional pardon. This replaces her death sentence with life imprisonment, marking a significant acknowledgement by the justice system of the exceptional circumstances surrounding her case.

Abuse And Mental Strain

Ruth Ellis, a nightclub hostess and mother of two, suffered long-term physical and mental abuse from racing driver David Blakely. Documented assaults, including public violence and injuries causing deafness and miscarriage, contributed to her desperate state. Experts later diagnosed her with battered woman syndrome, highlighting the abuse’s impact.

Family Responds To Justice

Ellis’s granddaughter, Laura Enston, welcomed the pardon, stating, “Justice has finally been done.” She emphasised the lasting trauma inflicted on the family, including the loss of lives and enduring emotional scars, and expressed hope the decision would remind the justice system to properly address abuse cases.

Legacy Of The Case

Ellis’s execution took place at Holloway Prison on 13 July 1955 after she killed Blakely outside The Magdala pub in London. Her case remains a stark example of the historic treatment of women in the criminal justice system, with the pardon symbolising formal recognition that her execution was a grave injustice.

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