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POLICE RAID PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

Just one month after joining the frontline, police dog PD Hades helped arrest two burglary suspects in Leeds. On 7 July, PD Hades and handler PC Dan Garside responded to CCTV reports of intruders in a Long Causeway, Adel property after officers discovered smashed patio doors and suspects barricaded upstairs.

Quick Response In Leeds

Upon arrival, officers found the suspects refusing to leave a room. PC Matthew Van Bellen encountered a struggle with one suspect on the landing, prompting PD Hades and PC Garside to intervene and help safely detain both men.

Suspects Detained At Scene

The arrested suspects, aged 44 and 46, were taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and remain held as investigations continue.

Police Praise PD Hades

Chief Inspector James Farrar commended PD Hades’ skills and teamwork, saying: “This deployment is a fantastic example of the skill, dedication and teamwork shown by dog handler PC Dan Garside and everyone in our dog unit.”

Message To Criminals

Farrar added the swift police action reassures the community and demonstrates West Yorkshire Police’s commitment to apprehending offenders. “Every arrest we make has the potential to prevent further offences and protect more people from becoming victims of crime.”

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Topics :Crime

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