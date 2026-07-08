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TRAGIC NEWS Remains Found Of Missing Mansfield Father Michael Dennington

Remains Found Of Missing Mansfield Father Michael Dennington

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed human remains discovered on 23 May in woodland by the A617 Rainworth Bypass near Mansfield belong to Michael Dennington, a father missing since May 2020. The discovery ended a five-year search for the man last seen at Kings Mill Hospital before his disappearance.

Long Search Ends

Mr Dennington was reported missing in 2020 after he was discharged from Kings Mill Hospital. Despite extensive police efforts and investigations, he was not located until members of the public found his remains in May 2024.

Forensic Investigation Underway

Specialist archaeologists, anthropologists, detectives, and search teams carried out detailed work at the site. The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Mr Dennington’s death and await final post-mortem results. A file has been submitted to the coroner.

Family Pay Tribute

His son said: “For many years, I’ve looked up to you. You had a good heart and always cared for those around you. I remember walking to the shops with you; you’d make me laugh and give me money for sweets. There are many fond memories I share with you. I know you’ll be watching over us.” His daughter added: “Dad, it’s impossible to put into words what we are feeling. You shaped part of who we are today. Rest in peace, love you.”

Family Supported

Nottinghamshire Police are supporting Mr Dennington’s family through this difficult time and have asked for privacy as the investigation continues.

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