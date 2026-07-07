Kent Brothel Owners Ordered to Repay Over £600k After Trafficking Probe

Three convicted brothel owners were ordered by a Kent court to repay more than £605,000 following a police investigation into the sexual exploitation of trafficked women across multiple towns in Kent and beyond. Yuan Hang, Lina Wang, and Chung Fu Wang were jailed for running prostitution rings operating at over 50 locations including Canterbury, Chatham, Dartford, Gillingham, Maidstone, and Tunbridge Wells. The organised crime involved victims brought into the UK illegally and coerced into unsafe sex work to pay off family debts.

Widespread Exploitation Uncovered

Kent Police began their investigation in 2019 after discovering linked brothels in Gillingham and Maidstone. Victims endured threats and were forced into unsafe practices, with some unaware of their location upon arrival in the country. Local communities also complained of noise disturbances, criminal damage, and frequent suspicious activity.

High-tech Police Evidence

Officers used detailed mobile phone data analysis to connect marketing numbers to the offenders. During arrests in 2021, Lina Wang attempted to conceal six phones, and large sums of money were seized from suspects’ properties. Bank cards belonging to victims were also found in Chung Fu Wang’s possession.

Luxury Lifestyle Exposed

Yuan Hang surrendered to police months before the others, revealing a gambling habit and expensive lifestyle despite no legitimate income or employment history. The three Chinese nationals pleaded guilty to conspiracy to control prostitution for gain. Lina Wang and Yuan Hang also admitted possession of criminal property.

Orders To Forfeit Criminal Gains

Following their sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court on 1 April 2025, officers applied under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize their assets. In April 2026, Lina Wang was ordered to repay £485,565, Yuan Hang £37,626, and on 29 June 2026, Chung Fu Wang was ordered to pay back £82,711. Failure to pay within three months could add 18 months to their sentences.

Police Statement