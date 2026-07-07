Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PROTEST SCANDAL Convicted Child Abuser Gemma Mattinson Leads UK Anti-Migrant Protests

Convicted Child Abuser Gemma Mattinson Leads UK Anti-Migrant Protests

Gemma Mattinson, a convicted child abuser from Gateshead, has resurfaced in the spotlight, leading anti-migrant demonstrations across the UK. Known as the “Pink Lady” for her bright clothing, Mattinson campaigns under the banner of protecting women and children. However, her criminal past, including an eight-month prison sentence for child cruelty, raises serious questions about her role in these protests.

Behind The Pink Lady Persona

Mattinson gained notoriety in December 2011 when she pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court alongside her partner Ian Barclay for orchestrating the terrorisation of children in their care. Mobile phone footage revealed the couple forcing children aged under eight to physically attack each other while laughing and cheering.

Disturbing Abuse Details

  • A young girl was ordered to hit a boy with a broom and plastic sticks.
  • When the boy tried to hide, Barclay dragged him across the floor and slammed him into a radiator.
  • The abuse was exposed when the footage was handed to Mattinson’s mother, who alerted the police.

From Prison To Protest Leader

Over a decade later, Mattinson has rebranded as a grassroots community protector, organising anti-migrant rallies that claim to defend local women and children from supposed external threats. Independent observers highlight the stark contradiction between her past offences and her current public messaging.

Exploiting Local Fears

Experts note Mattinson’s rise reflects a broader pattern within far-right groups, where individuals with serious convictions weaponise local anxieties to gain influence. Her criminal record directly undermines her claimed role as a defender of vulnerable populations.

Communities Warned

“The juxtaposition is total: a woman jailed for cheering as toddlers were abused now styles herself as a shield for the innocent,” say monitors tracking the demonstrations.

For UK communities witnessing the “Pink Lady” at protests, her history is a stark reminder that those claiming to protect children publicly may have caused harm in private.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

RAPE PROBE Woman Raped in Birmingham Shopping Centre Underpass Manhunt Launched

UK News
Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

PRISON MESSAGE Ex X-Factor Singer Gabrielle Carrington Breaks Silence from Prison Over Soho Murder

UK News
Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

TEEN ARREST Police Appeal After Early Hours Robbery in Trowbridge Manor Road

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

Man Charged With Murder After Hounslow Stabbing Death

UK News

SOCIAL MEDIA F Two Men Convicted for Murder of 18-Year-Old Keanu Harker in Enfield

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Man Assaulted by Group in Eastbourne

UK News
A casino in your pocket: how the smartphone became the decade’s leading gaming device

A casino in your pocket: how the smartphone became the decade’s leading gaming device

UK News
Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Control Large Fire at Wood Green Mixed-Use Building

UK News
Brighton World Naked Bike Ride Rescheduled for 12 September 2026

RIDE RESCHEDULDED Brighton World Naked Bike Ride Rescheduled for 12 September 2026

UK News
Blogger Who Exposed Northamptonshire Chief Found Dead in Corby Hotel

WALTER MITTY CHIEF Blogger Who Exposed Northamptonshire Chief Found Dead in Corby Hotel

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

FAST RESPONCE Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

Firefighters Tackle Large Field Fire Near Coopersale Epping

UK News
Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

TV CONTROVERSY Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

UK News
Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

Kay Burley Slammed for Defending Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on BBC

UK News
Man Charged Over Serious A350 Collision Near East Knoyle

SERIOUS INJURIES Man Charged Over Serious A350 Collision Near East Knoyle

UK News
Man Charged Over Serious A350 Collision Near East Knoyle

Man Charged Over Serious A350 Collision Near East Knoyle

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

CHURCH CONTROVERSY Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

UK News
Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

Church of England Allows Private Synod Meeting on Conversion Therapy Ban

UK News
Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

UK News
Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

Dad Dies After Medical Emergency at Calshot Beach Near New Forest

UK News
Murder Probe Underway After Woman And Two Children Found Dead Near Bedford

TRIPLE MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Woman And Two Children Found Dead Near Bedford

UK News
Murder Probe Underway After Woman And Two Children Found Dead Near Bedford

Murder Probe Underway After Woman And Two Children Found Dead Near Bedford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

MAJOR BLAZE Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

BRING HER HOME Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

URGENT FUNDRAISER British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

UK News
British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

UK News
Watch Live