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SMUGGLING OPERATION NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested a 42-year-old Iraqi man in Ashford, Kent, suspected of involvement in a people smuggling network. The arrest comes amid ongoing investigations into an organised crime group believed to smuggle migrants in lorries and small boats between the UK and France.

Raid Follows Last Year’s Bust

The suspect was apprehended at a local address following a significant NCA operation at an Ashford industrial estate in August 2023. During that earlier activity, officers encountered migrants alongside two men and several HGVs, leading to the arrest of two additional suspects linked to the network.

Cross-channel Smuggling Operation

The crime group under investigation is suspected of arranging migrant journeys from the UK to France and vice versa, utilising both lorries and small boats. The dual-direction smuggling highlights the complexity and scale of the organised immigration crime involved.

Safety Risks And Criminal Motives

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Lara Cosier emphasised the dangers faced by smuggled individuals, saying: “People smugglers completely disregard the safety or wellbeing of human beings they transport, whether it is in boats or HGVs. They’re sole motivation is making a profit.” She added that people travelling in lorries may be evading law enforcement or facing exploitation.

Wider Ongoing Investigations

The NCA currently has more than 100 active investigations targeting organised immigration crime networks within the UK. The suspect remains in custody and will be questioned as part of the continuing probe into migrant smuggling activities.

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