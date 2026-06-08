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FIND CARLA Missing Woman Carla Young Last Seen in Havant – Police Appeal

Missing Woman Carla Young Last Seen in Havant – Police Appeal

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is urgently searching for Carla Young, 47, who went missing from the Broadmere Avenue area of Havant at 11:20am on Friday 5 June. Police have launched an urgent appeal for information amid rising concerns for her safety.

Last Seen In Havant

Carla was last seen wearing dark patterned leggings featuring dots or flowers and a teal-coloured coat. She has blonde hair usually styled in a ponytail with shaved sides and stands about 5ft 5ins tall.

Potential Whereabouts

Police believe Carla may be in the Portsmouth or New Forest areas. She could be travelling in a silver Ford Focus with registration HD04 JZJ.

Urgent Police Appeal

Anyone with information about Carla Young’s location is urged to contact police immediately by calling 999 and quoting incident number 44260270852.

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