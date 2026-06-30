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MURDER TRIAL Teenager Admits Guilt in Glasgow Murder Trial of Amen Teklay

Teenager Admits Guilt in Glasgow Murder Trial of Amen Teklay

A 17-year-old teenager on trial for the murder of 15-year-old Amen Teklay in Glasgow admitted feeling guilty following the fatal stabbing, the High Court in Glasgow has heard. The incident occurred on 5 March 2025 in the St George’s Cross area of Glasgow, with police stating that the defendant and a 16-year-old co-accused chased Teklay before assaulting him with a sword and frying pan.

Evidence From Police Interview

During a police interview on 23 March 2025, the 17-year-old confessed to feeling guilty about Teklay’s death. He described witnessing the 16-year-old stab Teklay in the chest with a red machete-like sword. The defendant said he froze momentarily, threw his frying pan weapon over a wall, and fled to a nearby bus stop, only learning of Teklay’s death the next day via social media.

Peer Pressure Defence

When questioned why he did not walk away when the sword was drawn, the 17-year-old cited peer pressure, stating he feared being mocked or called names. Both teenagers deny murder charges; the 16-year-old has pleaded self-defence.

Background Of Conflict

The court heard of an ongoing dispute between Teklay and the 16-year-old, linked to a stolen mobile phone incident in late 2024. Testimony from an Action for Children charity worker revealed concerns that Teklay had been exploited into drug dealing around his school prior to the attack.

Forensic And Digital Evidence

A post-mortem report confirmed Teklay died from rapid, unsurvivable blood loss after a 19 to 20 centimetre blade penetrated his chest, heart, and lung. Prosecutors also introduced mobile phone data from the 16-year-old showing internet searches related to “Glasgow stabbing” and “murder charge UK” the day after the attack.

Ongoing Trial

The trial before Lord Colbeck continues at the High Court in Glasgow, where jurors are hearing further evidence into this high-profile case.

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