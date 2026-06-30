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STABBING ARREST Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

A 45-year-old man was stabbed on High Street, Ruislip, West london/">London, at around midday on Monday 30 June. The victim received emergency treatment from paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance team, before being rushed to a major trauma centre. Police arrested a 55-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Emergency Response Rush

London Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 12:04pm and sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a fast response paramedic, and London’s Air Ambulance. The victim was treated for a single stab wound and transported by road to hospital as a priority.

Police Arrest Made

The 55-year-old man detained at the scene remains in custody as enquiries continue. Officers are seeking witnesses to assist their investigation and urge anyone with information to contact police.

Context Of Rising Violence

This violent stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing in Ruislip unfolded hours after a fatal stabbing in Hounslow where a 22-year-old man lost his life in an early-morning attack. Police are investigating both incidents separately.

Witness Appeal

Police ask anyone who saw the Ruislip stabbing or has relevant information to call 101 and quote CAD 3590/30Jun to help with their inquiries.

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