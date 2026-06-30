Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

Kent Police are urgently seeking information to find William Sanderson, 34, missing from Margate. He was last seen in the town on the evening of Saturday 27 June 2026. Officers are concerned for his welfare.

Details Of Missing Man

William is described as of medium build with short dark hair. His clothing at the time of disappearance is unknown. He is believed to be driving a white BMW, part registration LM—WFV.

Police Welfare Concerns

Authorities have stressed the importance of locating William quickly due to concerns about his safety. Anyone with information has been urged to get in touch immediately.

How To Help

Anyone who knows William’s whereabouts should call 999 quoting reference 29-0394. Non-urgent tips can be reported via 101 or through live chat on Kent Police’s website.