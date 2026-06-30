Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

Wiltshire Police have launched a targeted campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup to tackle drink driving and domestic abuse across Wiltshire’s town and city centres. Starting on 28 June and running until the World Cup final on 19 July, the force is stepping up patrols to ensure public safety during the football season, aiming to reduce alcohol-related driving offences and raise awareness of domestic abuse behaviours.

Drink Driving Crackdown

Inspector Neil Duffin, head of Roads Policing Unit, emphasises the serious consequences of drink driving. “If you plan to drink, make suitable arrangements to get home regardless of your journey length,” he said. With 11% of football-related incidents involving drink driving during the 2024 Euros, the campaign urges witnesses to call 999 if they see anyone driving while intoxicated.

Spotting Domestic Abuse

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith, leading on violence against women and girls, highlights the hidden impact of domestic abuse during big sporting events. She urges victims and those close to them to seek help, reminding people that abuse can take many forms beyond physical violence and that support services are ready to assist.

Community Safety Efforts

Chief Inspector Al Lumley, Silver Commander for the World Cup operational response, reassures the public that Wiltshire Police are coordinating with local authorities, licensed venues, and domestic abuse agencies to keep towns and roads safe throughout the tournament.

Support And Resources

Information on domestic abuse support and advice is available on the Wiltshire Police website.

Details on the risks and legal consequences of drink driving can be found here.

More on Pubwatch schemes to enhance pub safety is available here.

Wiltshire Police are also using social media to reinforce campaign messages, encouraging the public to look out for each other and report any suspicious activity to assist in keeping the community safe during the World Cup celebrations.