Wiltshire Police Officer Given Suspended Sentence for Assaulting 13-Year-Old

A Wiltshire Police officer has received a suspended prison sentence after assaulting a 13-year-old boy outside Monkton Park Police Station in Chippenham. The incident took place in the early hours of 14 October last year when PC Daniel Rusling pushed, dragged, and repeatedly swore at the boy, who had called 999 with five other children seeking police help after being threatened by a vehicle’s occupants. The assault was captured on body-worn video and followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Incident Overview

PC Daniel Rusling admitted to one count of assault by beating during an earlier court appearance. On 30 June, Bristol Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to an eight-week prison term suspended for 12 months, alongside 150 hours of unpaid work. The boy was uninjured but was aggressively pushed six times and dragged by his jumper towards the car park exit after standing in front of the officer’s police car.

Independent Investigation Findings

The IOPC launched an independent inquiry following a mandatory referral from Wiltshire Police. IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell described PC Rusling’s response as “unacceptable and a wholly disproportionate response,” noting the officer’s aggressive language and behaviour, including inciting the boy to fight.

Wiltshire Police Response

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Mark Cooper publicly apologised to the victim, his family, and the community, stating Rusling’s actions were criminal and did not represent the force. He emphasised the commitment to removing any individuals whose conduct compromises public trust and pledged to learn from the case to improve policing standards.

Next Steps Attack

Following the conclusion of criminal proceedings, Wiltshire Police will hold an expedited gross misconduct hearing against PC Rusling. The IOPC’s investigation also determined there was a case to answer for gross misconduct. More details can be found in the full IOPC statement here.