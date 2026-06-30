Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SUSPENDED SENTANCE Wiltshire Police Officer Given Suspended Sentence for Assaulting 13-Year-Old

Wiltshire Police Officer Given Suspended Sentence for Assaulting 13-Year-Old

A Wiltshire Police officer has received a suspended prison sentence after assaulting a 13-year-old boy outside Monkton Park Police Station in Chippenham. The incident took place in the early hours of 14 October last year when PC Daniel Rusling pushed, dragged, and repeatedly swore at the boy, who had called 999 with five other children seeking police help after being threatened by a vehicle’s occupants. The assault was captured on body-worn video and followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Incident Overview

PC Daniel Rusling admitted to one count of assault by beating during an earlier court appearance. On 30 June, Bristol Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to an eight-week prison term suspended for 12 months, alongside 150 hours of unpaid work. The boy was uninjured but was aggressively pushed six times and dragged by his jumper towards the car park exit after standing in front of the officer’s police car.

Independent Investigation Findings

The IOPC launched an independent inquiry following a mandatory referral from Wiltshire Police. IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell described PC Rusling’s response as “unacceptable and a wholly disproportionate response,” noting the officer’s aggressive language and behaviour, including inciting the boy to fight.

Wiltshire Police Response

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Mark Cooper publicly apologised to the victim, his family, and the community, stating Rusling’s actions were criminal and did not represent the force. He emphasised the commitment to removing any individuals whose conduct compromises public trust and pledged to learn from the case to improve policing standards.

Next Steps Attack

Following the conclusion of criminal proceedings, Wiltshire Police will hold an expedited gross misconduct hearing against PC Rusling. The IOPC’s investigation also determined there was a case to answer for gross misconduct. More details can be found in the full IOPC statement here.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

KNIFE ATTACK Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

MURDER PROBE Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

UK News
Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

UK News
Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

EU SETTLED STATUS Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

UK News
Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

POLICE ASSAULT Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

UK News
Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

HERO RESCUE Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

UK News
Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

WATER TRAGEDY Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

UK News
Fundraiser Launched for Convicted Southampton Killer Vickrum Digwa

CROWDFUNDING CONTROVERSY Fundraiser Launched for Convicted Southampton Killer Vickrum Digwa

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

BEACH CLOSURE Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

UK News
Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

UK News
Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

FOOTBALL SCANDAL Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

UK News
Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

UK News
The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

CELEBRITY TRAGEDY The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

UK News
The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

SYSTEMIC FAILURE Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

UK News
Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

UK News
Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

MISSING PROBE Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

UK News
Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

Kent Police Search for Missing Margate Man William Sanderson

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

JUSTICE CALL Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

UK News
Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

UK News
Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

FATAL FALL Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

UK News
Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

FATAL CROSSING Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Watch Live