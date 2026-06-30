Caroline Flack’s Brother Paul Found Dead Aged 55

Paul Flack, older brother of TV presenter Caroline Flack, has been found dead aged 55 at his home in Norwich. He was later pronounced dead at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. A provisional post-mortem revealed cardiac arrest due to hanging as the cause of death. This heartbreaking news follows the tragic death of Caroline Flack in 2020, who took her own life at 40.

Tragic Family Bereavement

Paul Flack’s death comes just over six years after his sister Caroline’s suicide. The loss of both siblings is a devastating blow to their mother Christine and the entire family. Paul previously spoke openly about Caroline’s death, sharing his grief on social media.

Paul’s Heartfelt Tribute

After Caroline’s death, Paul posted a moving message on Instagram saying, “This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you, Caroline.” He also appeared in the 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, revealing how Caroline remained at the forefront of his thoughts.

Caroline’s Struggles Remembered

Caroline Flack died hours after learning the Crown Prosecution Service intended to proceed with an assault charge linked to a domestic incident. The media scrutiny and social media backlash added to the pressures she faced in her final days.

Support For Those In Distress

Paul leaves behind a wife and two children. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Anyone feeling distressed or suicidal can contact Samaritans in the UK for help on 116 123 or by email.