Police Appeal After Van And Motorcycle Collision Near Redruth

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a collision between a grey Mercedes Sprinter Amazon delivery van and a blue Honda NSC pizza delivery motorcycle on Sunday 28 June. The incident occurred around 9.55pm on an access lane connecting Station Road and Dudnance Lane in Pool, near Redruth. The motorcycle rider was seriously injured and taken to hospital, with the rider’s next of kin informed.

Serious Injuries Reported

The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries in the collision and was hospitalised. Emergency services attended the scene, and the road remained closed for an extensive investigation.

Collision Scene Investigation

The access lane between Station Road and Dudnance Lane was closed to allow officers to examine the scene thoroughly. Police have been gathering evidence to understand the circumstances leading to the crash.

Witnesses Urged To Contact Police

Officers ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or mobile footage and has not yet spoken to police to call 101 or visit the Devon and Cornwall Police website. Reference log 954 of 28 June should be quoted when providing information.