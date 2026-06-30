Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

Police are urgently searching for 15-year-old Ruby Morris, who was reported missing from Margate on Saturday 27 June 2026. Ruby was last seen at around 2.30pm near Haine Road, Margate, before possibly travelling by train to central London. She was reportedly spotted near Euston station at about 11.50pm that same day.

Last Known Movements

Ruby’s disappearance started in Margate, Kent. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and transport logs from Euston station to track her movements late on the night she went missing.

Distinctive Features

Ruby is white, about 5ft tall, with long dark brown hair and green eyes. She has notable piercings on both sides of her nose. Ruby is known to often use the rail network.

Key Locations

Ruby has connections to Walsall in the West Midlands as well as London. Police are focusing their enquiries in these areas as part of the ongoing search.

Police Urge Public Help

Officers ask anyone with information about Ruby’s whereabouts to call 999 quoting reference 27-2015. Alternatively, the public can report details via the police live chat or by calling 101.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

POLICE ARREST Man Arrested After Car Hits Five Pedestrians in Ealing Broadway

UK News
Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

UK News
Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

JUSTICE SERVED Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

UK News
East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

AMBULANCE ALERT East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

UK News
Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

BRING HER HOME Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

UK News
Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

UK News
Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

TRAGIC NEWS Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

Breaking News, UK News
Man dies after falling 100ft from Boscombe cliff onto busy beach

CLIFF TRAGEDY Man dies after falling 100ft from Boscombe cliff onto busy beach

UK News
Kerry Coombes Dies in Hoghton Level Crossing Incident Lancashire

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Kerry Coombes Dies in Hoghton Level Crossing Incident Lancashire

UK News
Three Men Arrested After Fatal A13 Crash in Newham

SCHOOL PROM Three Men Arrested After Fatal A13 Crash in Newham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire in Ulcombe – Missing Cat Alert

Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire in Ulcombe – Missing Cat Alert

UK News
Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire in Ulcombe – Missing Cat Alert

Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire in Ulcombe – Missing Cat Alert

UK News
Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

DIED AT SCENE Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

UK News
Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

UK News
Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

MANGER EXIT Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

UK News
Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

MURDER PROBE Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

UK News
Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

UK News
Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

UK News
Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

UK News
Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

EU SETTLED STATUS Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

UK News
Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

FOOTBALL SCANDAL Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

UK News
Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

UK News
The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

CELEBRITY TRAGEDY The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

UK News
The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

The Ring Actress Daveigh Chase Died Of AIDS At 35 In Los Angeles

UK News

TERROR MANHUNT Monaco Explosion Leaves Three Ukrainians Critical As Police Hunt Bomber

UK News

Monaco Explosion Leaves Three Ukrainians Critical As Police Hunt Bomber

UK News
Watch Live