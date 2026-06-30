Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

Police are urgently searching for 15-year-old Ruby Morris, who was reported missing from Margate on Saturday 27 June 2026. Ruby was last seen at around 2.30pm near Haine Road, Margate, before possibly travelling by train to central London. She was reportedly spotted near Euston station at about 11.50pm that same day.

Last Known Movements

Ruby’s disappearance started in Margate, Kent. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and transport logs from Euston station to track her movements late on the night she went missing.

Distinctive Features

Ruby is white, about 5ft tall, with long dark brown hair and green eyes. She has notable piercings on both sides of her nose. Ruby is known to often use the rail network.

Key Locations

Ruby has connections to Walsall in the West Midlands as well as London. Police are focusing their enquiries in these areas as part of the ongoing search.

Police Urge Public Help

Officers ask anyone with information about Ruby’s whereabouts to call 999 quoting reference 27-2015. Alternatively, the public can report details via the police live chat or by calling 101.