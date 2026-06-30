Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

David Drury, 40, former head of communications at Humberside Police, and his partner Daniel Sellers, 44, have been jailed following child sex offences committed against a boy under 13 in Hull. Both were arrested in July 2024 after police uncovered indecent images and evidence of contact offences on Drury’s devices. The case underscores serious breaches of trust within a police professional’s circle.

Hefty Prison Terms

Drury received a nine-year sentence at Hull Crown Court on Monday, while Sellers was sentenced to four and a half years. Alongside imprisonment, both men were placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detailed Charges And Guilty Pleas

Drury admitted sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault on a male, distributing indecent images of children, and voyeurism.

Sellers pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting sexual assault and facilitating a child sex offence.

Police Response And Victims Courage

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Baker described the crimes as “appalling,” praising the victim’s bravery in supporting the prosecution and providing a personal statement.

Impact On Police Trust

The convictions highlight critical concerns about safeguarding within police circles and the importance of accountability, even among those previously entrusted with public safety roles.