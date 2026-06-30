Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

Six people are feared dead after a charter boat carrying 10 passengers sank about 10 miles off the coast of Vancouver near Roberts Bank on Monday morning. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Coast Guard launched a large-scale search after a nearby yacht made a frantic Mayday call at 8:32am local time. Four men and two women are presumed drowned after survivors were found in the water without life jackets.

Heroic Yacht Rescue

Three survivors were pulled from the sea by Dorothy Stauffer and Brian Angus, the couple aboard a passing sailboat who first raised the alarm. A fourth passenger was rescued by sea crews. Stauffer and Angus coordinated efforts using a dinghy as a life raft to circle survivors. Two of the rescued remain in critical condition, while two others have been discharged from the hospital.

Rescue Underway

Coast Guard vessels, RCMP boats, helicopters, and aeroplanes scoured the area after the distress call. Despite extensive surface searches, the rescue teams have found no signs of additional survivors. An underwater recovery team is set to be deployed in the coming days to locate the sunken boat in the deep waters.

Investigation Launched

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the sinking but have not disclosed the vessel’s identity. The charter boat is described as a “commercial charter vessel” that departed from Steveston, a historic fishing village in Richmond, British Columbia. Communication with survivors was initially hampered by a language barrier and hypothermia.

Community Reaction

Major Gregory Clarke, leading the rescue operation, praised the immediate response and expertise of Stauffer and Angus. The couple expressed their sorrow for those lost and reflected on their rescue efforts, with Stauffer saying she has had little sleep since the incident. The RCMP confirmed that given the depth of the waters, access to the wreck may require drone technology.