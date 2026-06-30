Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BOAT TRAGEDY Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

Six people are feared dead after a charter boat carrying 10 passengers sank about 10 miles off the coast of Vancouver near Roberts Bank on Monday morning. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Coast Guard launched a large-scale search after a nearby yacht made a frantic Mayday call at 8:32am local time. Four men and two women are presumed drowned after survivors were found in the water without life jackets.

Heroic Yacht Rescue

Three survivors were pulled from the sea by Dorothy Stauffer and Brian Angus, the couple aboard a passing sailboat who first raised the alarm. A fourth passenger was rescued by sea crews. Stauffer and Angus coordinated efforts using a dinghy as a life raft to circle survivors. Two of the rescued remain in critical condition, while two others have been discharged from the hospital.

Rescue Underway

Coast Guard vessels, RCMP boats, helicopters, and aeroplanes scoured the area after the distress call. Despite extensive surface searches, the rescue teams have found no signs of additional survivors. An underwater recovery team is set to be deployed in the coming days to locate the sunken boat in the deep waters.

Investigation Launched

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the sinking but have not disclosed the vessel’s identity. The charter boat is described as a “commercial charter vessel” that departed from Steveston, a historic fishing village in Richmond, British Columbia. Communication with survivors was initially hampered by a language barrier and hypothermia.

Community Reaction

Major Gregory Clarke, leading the rescue operation, praised the immediate response and expertise of Stauffer and Angus. The couple expressed their sorrow for those lost and reflected on their rescue efforts, with Stauffer saying she has had little sleep since the incident. The RCMP confirmed that given the depth of the waters, access to the wreck may require drone technology.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

TRAFFIC CHAOS Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

UK News
Gosport Ex-Soldier Cleared of Charges from Southampton Riots

COURT VERDICT Gosport Ex-Soldier Cleared of Charges from Southampton Riots

UK News
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

KNIFE ATTACK Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

MURDER PROBE Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

UK News
Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

UK News
Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

EU SETTLED STATUS Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

UK News
Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

POLICE ASSAULT Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

UK News
Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

HERO RESCUE Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

TACKLING ABUSE HEAD ON Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

UK News
Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

Wiltshire Police Launch Drink Driving And Domestic Abuse Campaign For FIFA World Cup

UK News
Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

BOAT TRAGEDY Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

UK News
Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

Six Feared Dead as Charter Boat Sinks Off Vancouver Coast

UK News
Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

BEACH CLOSURE Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

UK News
Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

SYSTEMIC FAILURE Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

UK News
Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

UK News
Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

FAMILY TRAGEDY Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

UK News
Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

Police Appeal to Find Missing Margate Teen Ruby Morris Near Euston

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

JUSTICE CALL Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

UK News
Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

UK News
Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

FATAL FALL Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

UK News
Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

FATAL CROSSING Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Watch Live