Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

A person was struck by a train between Epsom Downs and Sutton on Sunday 29 June, Southern Rail confirmed. The incident, which was reported at 5.27pm, has caused major disruption to rail services in the area. Passengers on affected trains have been advised to remain on board until further information is given. Southern Rail assured travellers: “We know where you are and we are working on getting you back on the move as soon as possible.”

Significant Service Delays

Trains running between Epsom Downs and Sutton are halted for longer than usual, with no clear timeline yet for resumption of normal services. Passengers have been urged to stay updated through Southern Rail’s official channels.

Passenger Safety Protocol

Those aboard trains stopped outside stations have been instructed to remain seated onboard as emergency crews and rail operators manage the situation.

Southern Rail Response

Southern Rail promptly communicated the incident via social media, keeping passengers informed and monitoring the ongoing disruption closely. Further details are expected as the operator coordinates with emergency services.

Travel Advice

Commuters are advised to check for real-time updates before travelling through the Epsom Downs and Sutton route due to ongoing delays and potential timetable changes.