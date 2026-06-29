Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

A person was struck by a train between Epsom Downs and Sutton on Sunday 29 June, Southern Rail confirmed. The incident, which was reported at 5.27pm, has caused major disruption to rail services in the area. Passengers on affected trains have been advised to remain on board until further information is given. Southern Rail assured travellers: “We know where you are and we are working on getting you back on the move as soon as possible.”

Significant Service Delays

Trains running between Epsom Downs and Sutton are halted for longer than usual, with no clear timeline yet for resumption of normal services. Passengers have been urged to stay updated through Southern Rail’s official channels.

Passenger Safety Protocol

Those aboard trains stopped outside stations have been instructed to remain seated onboard as emergency crews and rail operators manage the situation.

Southern Rail Response

Southern Rail promptly communicated the incident via social media, keeping passengers informed and monitoring the ongoing disruption closely. Further details are expected as the operator coordinates with emergency services.

Travel Advice

Commuters are advised to check for real-time updates before travelling through the Epsom Downs and Sutton route due to ongoing delays and potential timetable changes.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man dies after falling 100ft from Boscombe cliff onto busy beach

CLIFF TRAGEDY Man dies after falling 100ft from Boscombe cliff onto busy beach

UK News
Kerry Coombes Dies in Hoghton Level Crossing Incident Lancashire

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Kerry Coombes Dies in Hoghton Level Crossing Incident Lancashire

UK News
Three Men Arrested After Fatal A13 Crash in Newham

SCHOOL PROM Three Men Arrested After Fatal A13 Crash in Newham

UK News
Nottinghamshire Drug Dealer Jailed for Breaching Crime Prevention Order

PRISON RETURN Nottinghamshire Drug Dealer Jailed for Breaching Crime Prevention Order

UK News

FIRE STRIKE Lightning Sparks Two House Fires in East Sussex Overnight

UK News
Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

CHILD PREDATOR Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

UK News
Angry Ginge Threatened After Calling Out Racist Fan At England vs Ghana

FAN ABUSE Angry Ginge Threatened After Calling Out Racist Fan At England vs Ghana

UK News
Tom Hardy Set To Drop Debut Rap Album With Czarface This August

MUSIC SURPISE Tom Hardy Set To Drop Debut Rap Album With Czarface This August

UK News
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Genevieve Vatesse in Margate

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Woman Genevieve Vatesse in Margate

UK News
Man Blocks 80-Year-Old Woman On Harrow Station Staircase Sparks Outrage

STAIRCASE SNUB Man Blocks 80-Year-Old Woman On Harrow Station Staircase Sparks Outrage

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

UK News
Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

UK News
Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

JUSTICE SERVED Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

UK News
Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

UK News
East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

AMBULANCE ALERT East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

UK News
East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire in Ulcombe – Missing Cat Alert

Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire in Ulcombe – Missing Cat Alert

UK News
Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire in Ulcombe – Missing Cat Alert

Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire in Ulcombe – Missing Cat Alert

UK News
Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

DIED AT SCENE Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

UK News
Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

UK News
Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

MANGER EXIT Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

UK News
Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

Steve Clarke Resigns as Scotland Manager After 2026 World Cup Exit

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

UK News
Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

UK News
Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

EU SETTLED STATUS Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

UK News
Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

Man Charged with Toddler Murder and Child Sex Offences in Chertsey

UK News
Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

POLICE ASSAULT Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

UK News
Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

UK News
Watch Live