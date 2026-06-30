Pub Brawl Erupts in Romesh Ranganathan’s Hometown Crawley

A violent pub brawl broke out inside the Tavern on the Green in Crawley, West Sussex, sparking shock among drinkers. The chaotic fight, captured on video, showed groups of men throwing punches amid a packed venue on an evening when several altercations were reported. Crawley is famously the hometown of comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who has often referenced the town in his work, including his autobiography and Netflix special.

Violence Sparks Panic

Footage reveals a ring of onlookers as punches were exchanged in the pub’s main area. Witnesses described stunned customers standing just feet away while the chaos unfolded, raising concerns about the safety of bystanders.

Multiple Incidents That Night

The Tavern on the Green reportedly experienced several fights throughout the evening, highlighting ongoing disorder issues at the venue.

Social Media Outraged

The footage quickly spread online, prompting angry reactions from viewers. Comments ranged from frustration over aggressive drunken behaviour to worries that children might have witnessed the ugly scene.

Comedian’s Hometown Spotlight

Crawley, known for its connection to Romesh Ranganathan, gained national attention with this incident. Ranganathan, a former Hazelwick School maths teacher, frequently highlights Crawley in his comedy and media projects.