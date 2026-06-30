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BEACH CLOSURE Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

Southwater Country Park Paddling Beach Closed After Illness Reports

The paddling beach at Southwater Country Park in Horsham has been temporarily closed after several visitors, including children, reported falling ill over the weekend, Horsham District Council confirmed on Sunday 29 June. The council is investigating a potential link between the water and sudden onset of vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain.

Swift Safety Measures

Following complaints of sickness from those who had used the paddling area, Horsham District Council acted quickly to shut the facility as a precaution. Visitors are urged not to climb fences or enter the water while officials carry out their investigations.

Parents Speak Out

Parents took to social media to report symptoms affecting their children after swimming on Friday and Saturday. One shared, “My child has been vomiting and has diarrhoea. He also has stomach pain. The GP said it’s gastroenteritis. He swam there on Saturday and began vomiting Sunday night.” Another parent said nine out of 11 children they know became ill, with two developing fevers.

Council Pushes For Urgent Probe

Local councillor Alex Jeffery highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating: “I have raised this as a matter of urgency with the Council’s Parks team and requested that it is investigated as a priority.” He emphasised the importance of public health and supports the ongoing closure until the area is confirmed safe.

Investigation Continues

The exact cause of the illness remains unknown as the council gathers more information. They continue to assess safety before deciding when to reopen the paddling beach. Visitors are reminded to respect the closure and avoid all contact with the water during this period.

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