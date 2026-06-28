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MURDER PROBE Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

Scottish Man Shot Dead in Murder Probe on Canouan Island Grenadines

  A murder investigation is underway after 37-year-old Scottish man Daniel Vettrino was shot dead on Canouan Island, part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, late on Wednesday, 24 June 2026. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the Gym Hill area around 11:30 pm, finding Vettrino suffering multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim Identified

Daniel Vettrino, originally from Fife, Scotland, had been living and working on Canouan since early 2024. He was employed as a technical services manager at the Canouan Estate Resort & Villas, a luxury resort on the island. Prior to his move to the Caribbean, Vettrino lived in Egypt for almost a decade after relocating from Scotland in 2015.

Police Detain Suspects

Local police have launched a full homicide investigation into the shooting. Reports confirm two male suspects are currently detained and being questioned in connection with the incident.

Forensic And Family Reactions

A post-mortem examination is planned to formally determine the cause of death. In the wake of the shooting, Vettrino’s family and former colleagues have shared tributes online. His brother, Robson Vettrino Kolberg, described him as a “pure soul” who was well respected both in Fife and internationally.

UK Government Response

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is monitoring the case and provides support and liaison assistance to families of British nationals who die abroad.

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Topics :Crime

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