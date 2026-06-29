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Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

  Timir Ahmed Mohamed, 34, from Grange Park, Ealing, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder following a serious collision with pedestrians in Ealing Broadway on Saturday afternoon. The incident, which took place at 2.29pm on 27 June, left five pedestrians injured. Police and emergency services attended the scene promptly. Mohamed, also charged with dangerous driving, failure to stop, failing to provide a breath specimen, and criminal damage, remains in custody ahead of his court appearance.

Multiple Charges Brought

Police arrested Mohamed shortly after the incident and have now charged him with multiple offences, including the attempted murder of five individuals. The suspect faces additional charges related to his conduct following the collision.

Five Pedestrians Injured

Five pedestrians were caught up in the collision. Two were treated at the scene, and three required hospital treatment for injuries confirmed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

Upcoming Court Appearance

Mohamed, a Somalia-born British citizen, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 June.

Police Appeal

The Metropolitan Police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward as the investigation progresses.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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