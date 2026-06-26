Tom Hardy Set To Drop Debut Rap Album With Czarface This August

Actor Tom Hardy is reinventing himself as a rapper with his debut album Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, set for release on August 28. The 48-year-old Hardy, adopting his rap alter ego Frankie Pulitzer, teams up with East Coast hip-hop supergroup Czarface, marking a bold new chapter alongside acclaimed artists such as Busta Rhymes and Method Man.

Hardy’s Hidden Rap Roots

Long before dominating the big screen, Hardy briefly explored rapping as a teenager in the 1990s, recording unreleased tracks under a record deal. Reflecting on those early days, he admitted it was a tough sell from his middle-class background and that he was “not very good” back then. Now, with acting success and financial freedom, Hardy is returning to the music scene with renewed confidence.

Joining Forces With Hip-hop Legends

The album features collaborations with notable figures, including Inspectah Deck from Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and El-P. This pairing brings classic underground hip-hop influence together with Hardy’s distinctive style, promising a unique sound that fans of both genres can eagerly anticipate.

Anticipation Builds Ahead Of Release

Hardy’s fans have already caught glimpses of his rap skills, with early video clips resurfacing online showing a young Hardy rapping in 1999. The actor’s willingness to revisit this passion project adds an intriguing twist to his multifaceted career, and listeners are curious to discover whether his iconic voices, such as his Bane character, will make an appearance on the tracks.