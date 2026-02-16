More than 2,000 retail jobs hang in the balance after five major UK retailers crashed into administration between January and early February 2026. Clearance sales are in full swing, with store closures looming this spring.

High Street Bloodbath: Familiar Names Fall Again

The retailers affected employ anywhere from just over 100 to more than 1,000 staff each. Experts blame relentless trading challenges, soaring inflation, and rising labour costs for pushing these household names to the brink.

Quiz Clothing: Collapsed for the third time in six years after a poor Christmas season. Its 40 stores and 7 concessions remain open for clearance, but refunds have stopped, and the online shop is shut. Around 109 jobs are at risk.

Claire's Accessories: Enters its second administration since 2021. About 150 stores employing 1,000 people face potential closure only months after a previous rescue.

Game: Famous gaming retailer faces administration again, its second since 2012. Plans to close all remaining standalone stores, signalling the end of an era for high street gaming shops.

Biggest Blow: The Original Factory Shop Fails

The biggest immediate threat comes from The Original Factory Shop, plunging into administration on 28 January with over 1,000 jobs at risk. Administrators from Interpath Advisory blamed high inflation, increased labour costs, tough trading conditions, and weakening consumer confidence.

LK Bennett to Shut All Standalone Stores

Luxury fashion favourite of Princess Kate, LK Bennett, entered administration in February 2026 and will close all standalone shops. Investment firm Gordon Brothers took over the brand but left physical stores out of the deal. Nine standalone stores and 13 department concessions will operate only until April.

Retailers Face Grim Future Amid Persistent Struggles

The repeated collapses of Quiz, Claire’s, and Game reveal deep-rooted troubles beyond temporary market blips. Quiz’s third administration since 2020 raises serious doubts about mid-market fashion’s survival. Claire’s ongoing woes threaten a long-loved accessory brand, while Game’s fading high street presence marks the demise of a youth culture staple.

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau reported over 1,600 UK business administrations in 2025 — a small dip on 2024 but still 22% higher than 2022, signalling relentless pressure on British retailers.

The current wave of failures, clustered just after Christmas, likely reflects brutal trading reviews that deemed ongoing operations unsustainable. Industry watchers warn that more closures could be announced in the coming months.

Administrators continue hunting buyers for viable business parts while managing orderly wind-downs where sales aren’t possible. April 2026 stands as a pivotal month for LK Bennett and other chains facing the final curtain.