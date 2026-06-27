A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car struck five pedestrians in Ealing Broadway, London, just before 2.30pm on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police confirmed two victims were treated at the scene, while three were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening or life-changing. The driver fled but was later stopped in nearby Grange Park and arrested.
Ambulance Rushes To The Scene
Emergency services, including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, a volunteer emergency responder, and an incident response officer, were dispatched swiftly. London’s Air Ambulance also attended to support in treating the injured pedestrians.
Police And Counter Terrorism Enquiry
While initial investigations involved Counter Terrorism Policing London due to the nature of the incident, police have stated that the incident is not currently treated as terrorism. They are maintaining an open mind regarding the motive.
Road Closures And Public Appeal
Road closures remain in place around Ealing Broadway as the police continue their investigation. Officers are urging anyone with information or footage related to the incident to contact them via 101, quoting reference 4607/27JUN.
Driver Arrested On Multiple Charges
The suspect, a Somalia-born British man, faces charges including dangerous driving and attempted murder following the incident that left five people injured in London’s west.