Predator Jailed For Kidnapping Woman Posing As Taxi Driver Liverpool

Damian Watson, 36, was jailed for five years and six months at Liverpool Crown Court after kidnapping a woman in his van, pretending to be a taxi driver outside Anfield Stadium in April. The victim had attended an event at the stadium and was seeking a ride to Liverpool city centre. Posing as her Uber driver, Watson trapped her for around 30 minutes, forcing her to expose herself against her will.
Planned Attack On Vulnerable Woman
Prosecutor Neil Bisarya explained that Watson was actively cruising near Shankly Gates, hunting for a lone female to target. The victim quickly realised something was wrong when the van stopped in an unfamiliar, isolated alley and she received a notification that her Uber ride was cancelled.
Locked Inside Van
Watson locked the doors and threatened the terrified woman, repeatedly demanding she expose her breasts. She complied out of fear, believing she was at risk of rape. The ordeal lasted 20 to 25 minutes, with Watson even filming the incident using his mobile phone fixed to the centre console.
Defendants Denials And Defence
Watson admitted to kidnapping and causing sexual activity without consent but denied making sexual requests in police interviews. His defence claimed he was a delivery driver with good character and that his actions were out of the ordinary, attributing his presence near Anfield to work duties.
Judge Condemns Premeditated Crime
Recorder Anna Pope KC described Watson’s actions as deliberate and pre-planned, highlighting that he prepared by setting up his phone camera. She praised the victim’s courage and condemned the defendant, emphasising that women out at night in Liverpool must feel safe and that offenders face harsh consequences.
Sexual Harm Prevention Order Issued
In addition to imprisonment, Watson was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will be required to sign the sex offenders’ register for life, ensuring continued monitoring by authorities following his release.