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BRIDGE CHAOS Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

Sheppey Crossing Reopens After Heat-Damaged Joint Disrupts Bank Holiday Traffic

The Sheppey Crossing bridge has reopened this evening after a damaged expansion joint buckled under high temperatures, causing severe traffic disruption over the busy May bank holiday weekend. The Sheppey-bound carriageway now operates with a single lane near the damaged section, before returning to two lanes at the hill’s crest. The incident forced all vehicles onto the old Kingsferry lift bridge, resulting in delays of up to six hours as commuters, schoolchildren, and tourists tried to access the Isle of Sheppey.

Heat Causes Joint Failure

The expansion joint, replaced just last month, warped due to the heat on Friday, leading to the partial closure. Cones have been deployed to isolate the affected area, allowing limited traffic flow while repairs continue.

Bank Holiday Gridlock

The timing of the disruption, coinciding with one of Sheppey’s busiest tourist periods, led to significant delays and inconvenience. Motorists faced lengthy queues, and businesses reliant on holiday trade expressed frustration over the impact.

Businesses Demand Accountability

Local firms, including Travelmasters bus company, have criticised the delayed response and called for responsibility. Tim Lambkin of Travelmasters stated that “heads should roll” over the handling of the incident.

Questions Over Delay

Critics have questioned why the lane restrictions and safety cones were not put in place immediately when the damage was first reported on Thursday night and early Friday morning, potentially avoiding day-long chaos on the bank holiday.

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